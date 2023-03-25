Ukrainian Armed Forces comment on statements about Russian attrition near Bakhmut

Serhii Cherevatyi, a representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says that the number of clashes on the Bakhmut front has decreased in recent days, but the statements made by British intelligence about the attrition of Russian troops near Bakhmut need more detailed analysis.

Source: Cherevatyi, on a newscast

Details: Cherevatyi had been asked to comment on data from British intelligence which said that the assault by Russian troops on Bakhmut has largely stalled, primarily as a result of the extreme attrition of the occupiers' forces.

Quote: "This still needs to be analysed. But the last three days show that there were 18 clashes on the Bakhmut front today, and until recently there were between 30 and 50. But this requires more detailed analysis, and I think next week will show this.

For now, Bakhmut remains the epicentre of military operations, the area of the main enemy attack."

Details: Cherevatyi said that over the last 24 hours the Russians had opened artillery fire 178 times on the Bakhmut front, and there had been 18 clashes and 5 airstrikes. In and around the city of Bakhmut itself alone, there were 40 attacks and 16 clashes; 182 invaders were killed and 218 injured.

