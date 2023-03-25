All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces comment on statements about Russian attrition near Bakhmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 25 March 2023, 15:54
Ukrainian Armed Forces comment on statements about Russian attrition near Bakhmut

Serhii Cherevatyi, a representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says that the number of clashes on the Bakhmut front has decreased in recent days, but the statements made by British intelligence about the attrition of Russian troops near Bakhmut need more detailed analysis.

Source: Cherevatyi, on a newscast

Details: Cherevatyi had been asked to comment on data from British intelligence which said that the assault by Russian troops on Bakhmut has largely stalled, primarily as a result of the extreme attrition of the occupiers' forces.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This still needs to be analysed. But the last three days show that there were 18 clashes on the Bakhmut front today, and until recently there were between 30 and 50. But this requires more detailed analysis, and I think next week will show this.

For now, Bakhmut remains the epicentre of military operations, the area of the main enemy attack."

Details: Cherevatyi said that over the last 24 hours the Russians had opened artillery fire 178 times on the Bakhmut front, and there had been 18 clashes and 5 airstrikes. In and around the city of Bakhmut itself alone, there were 40 attacks and 16 clashes; 182 invaders were killed and 218 injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: