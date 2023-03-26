All Sections
Russians launch airstrike on apartment buildings in Avdiivka

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 March 2023, 13:18
Russians launch airstrike on apartment buildings in Avdiivka

On 26 March, the Russian occupiers launched an air missile strike on the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hitting apartment buildings, said the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "The Russians continue to shell Avdiivka.

They carried out a missile airs trike on two apartment buildings."

Details: It is specified that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Subjects: Avdiivka
