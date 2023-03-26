All Sections
Ukrainian border guards eliminate Wagner Group assault unit in Bakhmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 March 2023, 19:22
Ukrainian border guards killed at least 15 members of a Wagner Group assault unit in Bakhmut on Sunday, 26 March.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Border guards’ aerial reconnaissance spotted a cluster of Wagner Group fighters in Bakhmut.

Having tracked where a group of [Wagner Group fighters] retreated, [Ukrainian border guards] were able to determine that the enemy forces clustered in an area where there are several garages. A mortar attack forced the occupation forces to disperse.

At least 15 [Wagner Group] mercenaries were killed in the attack."

