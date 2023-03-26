Public utilities workers being evacuated from Avdiivka, mobile service in the city will be deactivated

Public utility workers will be evacuated from Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where active military operations continue.

Source: Vitaliy Barabash, chairman of the Avdiivka City Military Administration on Facebook

Quote from Barabash: "It's a pity to admit it, but Avdiivka is becoming more and more like an area from post-apocalyptic films or... like Marinka completely destroyed by Ruscists…

Therefore, a difficult decision was made to evacuate from Avdiivka the rest of our heroes — Public Utilities [staff], who somehow tried to keep the city clean and lively."

Details: Barabash noted that he strongly recommends that citizens leave Avdiivka.

He also said in the video address that mobile service in the city will be deactivated.

"We will deactivate mobile service in [Avdiivka] because unfortunately our experience suggests that it can undermine [the security of] the entire city, because some Ukrainian citizens report [sensitive information to the Russians]... There will be no opportunity to charge phones, because in a few days there will be no one left to service power generators and restart the mobile tower," Barabash said.

Background:

On 20 March, the UK Intelligence reported that the situation in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, is tactically similar to what is happening in Bakhmut. In particular, according to intelligence, Ukrainian troops continue their organised defence, but their "supply lines to the west are under increasing threat due to the Russian encirclement operation."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that in the near future, the situation in Avdiivka may become similar to that in Bakhmut.

Despite constant shelling by the occupiers, almost 2,000 people remain in Avdiivka and refuse to leave.

On 24 March, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, the spokesman for the defence forces of the Tavria front, stated that the Avdiivka front is one of the hottest spots in Ukraine, but the Russian occupation forces there are running out of steam, just like they are on the Bakhmut front.

