Russian forces trying to capture Bakhmut, engaging their best units – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 March 2023, 08:58
The Russian invaders are attempting to capture the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian forces’ task is to exhaust the Russian army and inflict heavy losses on it.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The Russian troops are trying to concentrate their primary efforts on the Bakhmut front. They are not giving up their attempts to surround and capture the city.

Thanks to the heroism and professionalism of our military, skilful and coordinated actions, and effective use of manoeuvre and weapons capabilities, we are holding the Bakhmut fortress despite different expectations and forecasts."

Details: Syrskyi added that during his visits to the troops, he and the commanders agreed on plans that would have an actual result not on the map but on the battlefield.

As he states, the Ukrainian defenders are carefully studying the vulnerabilities of the occupiers to use force against them as effectively as possible.

Quote: "Our main task is to deplete the enemy's superior forces and inflict heavy losses on them. This will make it possible to create the necessary conditions to facilitate Ukrainian land's liberation and bring our victory closer," Syrskyi concluded.

Background: Earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the most intense phase of the battle for Bakhmut was currently underway and that the situation was consistently challenging. As he stated, Russian forces have suffered significant losses in military personnel, weapons and equipment but continue to conduct offensive actions.

