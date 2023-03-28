All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nuclear weapons deployment complies with international law, as does NATO – Belarus

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 March 2023, 10:50
Nuclear weapons deployment complies with international law, as does NATO – Belarus

Belarus has stated that by agreeing to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory, it allegedly took "forced retaliatory actions" to strengthen its security and defence capabilities and was not violating the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus

Quote from Belarusian Foreign Ministry: "Military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is carried out in strict accordance with international law.

Advertisement:

The training of Belarusian pilots capable of flying aircraft with specific munitions, the modernisation of such aircraft, as well as the deployment of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk, as well as access to relevant technologies, in no way contradict the provisions of Articles I and II of the NPT."

Details: The ministry also added that this allegedly "is not an innovation in the field of military cooperation between non-nuclear and nuclear states".

In their words, NATO "has long had a practice of joint nuclear missions", and more than 150 US tactical nuclear weapons are allegedly stored on the territory of European member states and over 250 aircraft have been prepared for their possible use.

At the same time, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated that it "called and continues to call on all partners" to change "confrontational rhetoric and the spiral of the arms race" to "constructive and mutually respectful dialogue aimed at strengthening the global and regional security architecture, multilateral mechanisms for disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control, in particular in the nuclear sphere".

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: