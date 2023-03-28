Ukrainian border guards release video showing their pursuit and destruction of Russian Shahed drone

Ukraine’s border guards downed a Russian loitering munition overnight in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Last night servicemen from the Chernihiv Border Unit destroyed a Shahed drone. They struck the [Russian] loitering munition not far from the border. Fragments of it were found in a forest this morning."

Details: The State Border Guard Service said that Ukrainian border guards are working with other defence forces to track Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including attack drones.

To this end, the border guards work closely with air defence units and organise groups responsible for tracking and destroying Russian drones.

Previously: Air-raid warnings were issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 27–28 March. Russian forces deployed Shahed-136/131 drones and guided bomb units to attack Ukraine from the north (Bryansk Oblast, Russia) and from the southeast (eastern coast of the Azov Sea).

Ukraine’s air defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast and in eastern Ukraine. Several explosions occurred in the city of Kyiv.

The General Staff reported that Ukrainian defence forces shot down 14 Shahed drones out of 15 launched by the Russian forces, and a reconnaissance drone.

