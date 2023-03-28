All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Situation is dynamic": Ukrainian Armed Forces respond to Western analytics' reports on Russians making "marginal gains" near Bakhmut

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 20:36
Situation is dynamic: Ukrainian Armed Forces respond to Western analytics' reports on Russians making marginal gains near Bakhmut

The situation in Bakhmut and its vicinity is dynamic, but the Russian forces have not been able to secure any strategic advantage in the area.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces, during the national newscast

Quote: "Here [in the vicinity of Bakhmut] the situation is very dynamic. Enemy forces at times are able to make tactical gains, and these are anticipated. We see them and we are working to counteract them.

Advertisement:

It is impossible to talk about [the Russians securing] a strategic advantage in the recent hours or days. This cannot happen. [The situation] is consistently difficult. But [Ukrainian forces] are firing [on the Russians] and undertaking other countermeasures to prevent [Russian forces] from building on their gains."

Details: Cherevatyi added that 14 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place in the vicinity of Bakhmut over the past day; 86 Russian soldiers were killed and 117 injured.

Background: 

  • On 28 March, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian forces made "marginal gains" to the north and southwest of Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: