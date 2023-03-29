All Sections
Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 29 March 2023, 09:49
Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that unless the Armed Forces of Ukraine win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Associated Press 

Quote: "If he [Vladimir Putin, President of the aggressors country] will feel some blood — smell that we are weak — he will push, push, push."

Details: According to the president, if Bakhmut falls, Putin "will sell this victory to the West, his society, China, Iran."

The president emphasised that in case of defeat in the battle for Bakhmut, Ukrainian society will feel tired and push for a compromise. But at the moment he does not feel such pressure.

Background: On 28 March, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Russian invaders are attempting to capture the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian forces’ task is to exhaust the Russian army and inflict heavy losses on it.

