Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct successful operation near Bakhmut – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 10:46

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have pushed the Russian Wagner Private Military Company mercenaries away from one of Bakhmut's supply lines.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fighting continues in the Donbas town of Bakhmut, though Russian assaults are still at a reduced level compared to recent weeks.

Quote: "One of the key achievements of recent Ukrainian operations has likely been to push Russian Wagner Group fighters back from the 0506 route," UK MoD states

Details: This minor country road [that connects the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Khromove – ed.] has become a critical supply line for Ukrainian defenders. Wagner had previously been within a few hundred metres of the route.

On 26 March 2023, Russian media claimed Wagner had taken full control of the Azom factory complex to the north of Bakhmut town centre. However, the area likely remains contested, as it has been for the past fortnight.

"With Wagner having now confirmed the release of at least 5,000 prisoner fighters, personnel shortages are likely hampering Russian offensive efforts in the sector," UK Intelligence reported.

Background: Earlier, UK MoD reported that Russian forces suffered significant losses in armoured vehicles in their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka and are making few gains.

