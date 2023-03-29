All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct successful operation near Bakhmut – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 10:46

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have pushed the Russian Wagner Private Military Company mercenaries away from one of Bakhmut's supply lines.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fighting continues in the Donbas town of Bakhmut, though Russian assaults are still at a reduced level compared to recent weeks.

Quote: "One of the key achievements of recent Ukrainian operations has likely been to push Russian Wagner Group fighters back from the 0506 route," UK MoD states

Details: This minor country road [that connects the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Khromove – ed.] has become a critical supply line for Ukrainian defenders. Wagner had previously been within a few hundred metres of the route.

On 26 March 2023, Russian media claimed Wagner had taken full control of the Azom factory complex to the north of Bakhmut town centre. However, the area likely remains contested, as it has been for the past fortnight.

"With Wagner having now confirmed the release of at least 5,000 prisoner fighters, personnel shortages are likely hampering Russian offensive efforts in the sector," UK Intelligence reported.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Earlier, UK MoD reported that Russian forces suffered significant losses in armoured vehicles in their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka and are making few gains.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News