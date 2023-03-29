Zelenskyy: Today we have reason to thank our warriors fighting on Bakhmut front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the soldiers who are "steadfastly and effectively" fighting on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 29 March



Quote: "Bakhmut. Today, we have reason to thank our warriors who are fighting on the Bakhmut front. Fighting steadfastly and effectively.

I thank each and every one who is doing everything they can to increase the losses of the enemy there! And special thanks to the warriors of our Kost Hordiienko 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, and the glorious Kholodnii Yar 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade. Well done, guys!"

