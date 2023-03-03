All Sections
Maintaining one captured occupier costs US$270 per month

Iryna BalachukFriday, 3 March 2023, 14:15

Expenses for the maintenance of one Russian prisoner are approximately 10,000 hryvnias per month [about US$270 – ed.].

Source: Olena Vysotska, Deputy Minister of Justice, in an interview with Ukrinform news agency 

Quote from Vysotska: "If we are talking about more or less calculated cost of maintenance of one prisoner, following the results of 2022, this amount will be about 10,000 hryvnias per month for one prisoner, including taxes, salaries, utility bills and a [price of maintenance at] prisoner camp."

Details: She has explained that previously, when the Ministry of Justice said about 3,000 hryvnias per month [US$812], that only included expenses for food and utility services. 

Vysotska has said that they have not summed up the cost of maintaining prisoners in jail in 2022, but after 2021, this sum was about 130,000 hryvnias [about US$3,500] per year. It was about 11,000 hryvnias [almost US$298] per prisoner then as well. 

