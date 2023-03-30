All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US is doing everything possible to bring Russia back into compliance with nuclear weapons treaty

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 04:20
US is doing everything possible to bring Russia back into compliance with nuclear weapons treaty

The United States is working to bring Russia back into compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

Source: Briefing by Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State

Quote: "Russia has already violated the START III treaty [the treaty between the United States and Russia on measures for further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms – ed.]

The United States will continue to evaluate Russia's next steps in violation of the treaty and consider additional countermeasures."

Details: The State Department representative emphasised that the nuclear weapons treaty is of great importance to the US, as it enhances the security of not only the US, but also Russia and the entire world.

"That's why we continue to do everything we can to bring the parties back into compliance with the treaty," Patel said.

Background:
On 21 February, Russia suspended its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 25 March, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, with a storage facility to be ready by July.

NATO called Russia's nuclear rhetoric "dangerous and irresponsible," and the US noted that it saw no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons.

US President Joe Biden said that he was concerned about Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News