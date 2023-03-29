All Sections
Biden comments on Russia's plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 07:42
US President Joe Biden told reporters he was concerned about Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

Source Biden, quoted by CNN

Quote: "They haven’t done that yet, unless something happened while I was on the helicopter. Sure, I’m concerned about that."

"What’ve I been talking to you guys about for the last year? This is dangerous kind of talk, and it’s worrisome."

Background:

