Biden comments on Russia's plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

US President Joe Biden told reporters he was concerned about Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

Source Biden, quoted by CNN

Quote: "They haven’t done that yet, unless something happened while I was on the helicopter. Sure, I’m concerned about that."

"What’ve I been talking to you guys about for the last year? This is dangerous kind of talk, and it’s worrisome."

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on 25 March that Moscow and Minsk had reached an agreement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The storage must be prepared by July.

NATO called Russia's nuclear rhetoric "dangerous and irresponsible". The US saw no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called these plans a threat to European security.

France called for cancelling the treaty about the deployment of the Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The Russian Security Council said Russia has a unique weapon capable of destroying even America.

