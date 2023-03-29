All Sections
Biden comments on Russia's plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 07:42
Biden comments on Russia's plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

US President Joe Biden told reporters he was concerned about Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

Source Biden, quoted by CNN

Quote: "They haven’t done that yet, unless something happened while I was on the helicopter. Sure, I’m concerned about that."

"What’ve I been talking to you guys about for the last year? This is dangerous kind of talk, and it’s worrisome."

Background:

