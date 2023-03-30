All Sections
Ukraine needs F-16 jets – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 30 March 2023, 11:47
Ukraine needs F-16 jets – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stressed that Ukrainian defenders need Western F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Zaluzhnyi’s accounts on social media 

Quote: "Ukraine needs F-16s."

Details: Zaluzhnyi has released a video showing Ukrainian soldiers who describe how Ukraine's military aircraft have been putting up unexpected resistance to the Russians since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

One of the pilots says that the most challenging thing is not the ability to pilot, but the ability to use the aircraft in actual combat.

Background:

  • Ukraine has been repeatedly asking its Western partners, particularly the US, to send F-16 fighter jets. Joe Biden’s administration refuses to do this, saying that Ukraine does not need these jets at the moment. US Congress has called the supply of F-16s "not a very wise use of resources".
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated multiple times that Ukraine needs Western-type fighter jets. After the Russian attack on the night of 26-27 February, he explained that modern combat aircraft could help protect the Ukrainian skies as part of its air defence system. 
  • Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukraine urgently needs fourth or higher generation multi-purpose fighters, and relevant preparations must begin now.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

