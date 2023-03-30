Ministry of Culture files lawsuit due to obstruction of its commission's work in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine commission, which was to have carried out an inventory of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, was unable to begin its work, so the Ministry turned to the police.

Source: Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "We have to admit that due to physical obstruction by UOC-MP [Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate – ed.] parishioners, the inventory commission of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve was unable to start its work today.

The representatives of the monastery from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra who are part of the Commission were not able to explain who has the key to the building the inspection of which was planned. Moreover, numerous unknown individuals kept the members of the Commission from entering the building.

On the fact of the obstruction of the work of the Commission, a lawsuit was filed with the police."

Details: Tkachenko remarks that the rude behaviour of the UOC-MP clergy towards the members of the Commission deeply contradicts their calls to God.

Herewith, the Minister added that the Commission will continue its work anyway.

Background:

The UOC-MP clergy was still in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on 30 March in the morning and even held service in one of the temples despite the requirement to leave the monastery.

On 30 March, the Ministry of Culture commission which was to have carried out an inventory of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve was refused entry to the Lavra by UOC-MP parishioners. The Lavra’s abbot, Metropolitan Pavlo, himself encouraged them to do that.

Surrounded by supporters, Pavlo, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), has threatened journalists with violence and prevented them from doing their work. The Union of Journalists of Ukraine is reporting mass violations of journalists' rights near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves) and will turn to the police.

