Ministry of Culture files lawsuit due to obstruction of its commission's work in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 March 2023, 15:47
Ministry of Culture files lawsuit due to obstruction of its commission's work in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine commission, which was to have carried out an inventory of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, was unable to begin its work, so the Ministry turned to the police.

Source: Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "We have to admit that due to physical obstruction by UOC-MP [Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate – ed.] parishioners, the inventory commission of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve was unable to start its work today.

The representatives of the monastery from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra who are part of the Commission were not able to explain who has the key to the building the inspection of which was planned. Moreover, numerous unknown individuals kept the members of the Commission from entering the building.

On the fact of the obstruction of the work of the Commission, a lawsuit was filed with the police."

Details: Tkachenko remarks that the rude behaviour of the UOC-MP clergy towards the members of the Commission deeply contradicts their calls to God.

Herewith, the Minister added that the Commission will continue its work anyway.

Background: 

