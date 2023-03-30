All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister advises not to consider upcoming counteroffensive as "decisive battle"

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 30 March 2023, 18:08
Ukraine's Foreign Minister advises not to consider upcoming counteroffensive as decisive battle

Ukraine should do everything possible to counter the narrative that the spring counteroffensive is a "make-or-break moment" in the war.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, in an interview with the Financial Times

Quote: "We should counter by all means the perception of the counter-offensive as the decisive battle of the war."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kuleba, cited by the FT, the narrative of a make-or-break moment was dangerous for Ukraine because if it faltered, it would strengthen those in the west who want to push Kyiv into a compromise with Moscow.

All wars are a series of battles, he added, and if this offensive is seen as critical but does not result in the "100 per cent liberation of our territory" then "some people may say this was the last decisive battle and now we have to think of an alternative scenario".

The head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry emphasised that there is no alternative to the full restoration of territorial integrity. 

Background:

  • Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planning to conduct a counter-offensive on several fronts, but it all depends on the weather conditions. Reznikov believes this will happen in April or May.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot yet start a counteroffensive, which was planned for the spring, because now the defence forces need more weapons.
  • Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, has urged Ukrainians to refrain from asking the military when the counteroffensive will take place so as not to distract them from their work.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: