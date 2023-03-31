Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia

Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid siren was in force.

Sources: Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster] on Telegram; Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported the explosions in Zaporizhzhia around midnight on 31 March.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration urged residents of the city and the oblast to stay in safe places until the all-clear had been given and to observe informational silence.

