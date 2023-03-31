Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia
Friday, 31 March 2023, 01:37
Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid siren was in force.
Sources: Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster] on Telegram; Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Suspilne reported the explosions in Zaporizhzhia around midnight on 31 March.
The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration urged residents of the city and the oblast to stay in safe places until the all-clear had been given and to observe informational silence.
Previously:
- In the evening of 30 March, Russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones.
- The occupiers shelled Kharkiv from the territory of the Russian Federation.
