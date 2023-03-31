Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia
Friday, 31 March 2023, 01:37
Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid siren was in force.
Sources: Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster] on Telegram; Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Suspilne reported the explosions in Zaporizhzhia around midnight on 31 March.
Advertisement:
The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration urged residents of the city and the oblast to stay in safe places until the all-clear had been given and to observe informational silence.
Previously:
- In the evening of 30 March, Russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones.
- The occupiers shelled Kharkiv from the territory of the Russian Federation.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!