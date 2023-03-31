All Sections
Russia claims it has no plans for new mobilisation: it allegedly has enough volunteers

Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 March 2023, 08:27
Russia claims it has no plans for new mobilisation: it allegedly has enough volunteers

The Russian Defence Ministry has stated that it is not planning a second wave of mobilisation, as there are allegedly enough volunteers and conscripts who were called up earlier.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to the Russian Defence Ministry

Quote from Russian Defence Ministry: "There is no second wave of mobilisation in the plans of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Those already called up under the partial mobilisation and volunteers are quite enough to perform the assigned tasks as part of the special military operation [this is what the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.]."

Background:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the spring draft, which usually begins on 1 April and lasts until 15 July.
  • The Institute for the Study of War (USA) believes that the spring draft, which will begin in Russia on 1 April, may prevent the occupiers from replenishing combat units fighting in Ukraine.

