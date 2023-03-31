All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia claims it has no plans for new mobilisation: it allegedly has enough volunteers

Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 March 2023, 08:27
Russia claims it has no plans for new mobilisation: it allegedly has enough volunteers

The Russian Defence Ministry has stated that it is not planning a second wave of mobilisation, as there are allegedly enough volunteers and conscripts who were called up earlier.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to the Russian Defence Ministry

Quote from Russian Defence Ministry: "There is no second wave of mobilisation in the plans of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

Those already called up under the partial mobilisation and volunteers are quite enough to perform the assigned tasks as part of the special military operation [this is what the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.]."

Background:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the spring draft, which usually begins on 1 April and lasts until 15 July.
  • The Institute for the Study of War (USA) believes that the spring draft, which will begin in Russia on 1 April, may prevent the occupiers from replenishing combat units fighting in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: