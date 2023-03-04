ISW comments on possible withdrawal of Ukraine's defence forces from part of Bakhmut

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that Ukraine’s defence forces may be preparing a controlled withdrawal from part of the city of Bakhmut.

Details: The ISW suggested that Ukrainian forces appear to be setting conditions for a controlled withdrawal from certain parts of the city.

The Institute reiterated that Russian forces have been fighting to take Bakhmut roughly since May 2022 and have suffered devastating casualties in the process.

"If the Ukrainian military command deems it necessary to withdraw from Bakhmut, it will likely conduct a limited and controlled withdrawal from particularly difficult sectors of eastern Bakhmut," the report said.

The ISW also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not address the reported situation in Bryansk Oblast in the readout of an emergency meeting with the Russian Security Council on 3 March.

At the same time, Russian sources widely claimed that Putin held the meeting to discuss anti-terrorist security measures in response to the Bryansk incident, but the readout of the meeting instead recycled a number of tired Kremlin talking points.

The Russian dictator did not use the opportunity to introduce any new objectives or means for Russian military operations in Ukraine.

The ISW also commented on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (the ZNPP).

In particular, Russian authorities continued efforts to portray Russia as the only safe operator of the ZNPP, likely to constrain the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) presence at the ZNPP and compel the de facto recognition of Russian ownership of the ZNPP.

