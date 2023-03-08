All Sections
Search for Russians responsible for execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldier underway

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 8 March 2023, 14:30
Search for Russians responsible for execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldier underway

Andrii Yusov, a representative from Defence Intelligence at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, has reported that measures are currently being taken to find those responsible for the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier immediately after he uttered "Glory to Ukraine!".

Source: Press service for Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

Quote from Yusov: "This is a complex job [to find the guilty – ed.], which is already underway. This is a task and a matter of honour for the entire defence sector and civil society. I think that the culprits will be identified."

Details: According to him, the occupiers want to increase the level of hatred against Ukrainians inside Russia, as well as intimidate and terrify Ukrainians themselves.

"These are acts of genocide that the Ruscists are not ashamed of. This is the public policy of the regime and the so-called army," he emphasised.

Background: 

  • On 6 March, a horrific video appeared on the internet showing an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war being shot by the Russians after saying "Glory to Ukraine!"
  • The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings regarding a video in which Russian invaders shot a Ukrainian soldier.
  • Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the shooting of the Ukrainian soldier "another Russian war crime".
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate the circumstances of the shooting of the Ukrainian prisoner of war.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the video of Russian invaders shooting a Ukrainian soldier who said "Slava Ukraini!" (Glory to Ukraine),
  • Speculation has appeared on social media as to the identity of the murdered soldier. Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has urged people to wait until the official confirmation of the identity of the Ukrainian soldier, a video of whose execution was posted the day before.
  • Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson, said during a press briefing on Tuesday, 7 March, that the State Department was aware of the "gruesome video" of the execution of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier, allegedly in Russian captivity. Price condemned the Russian soldiers who carried out the execution.

