All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Court approves compulsory summons for Metropolitan of Moscow-linked church

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 18:38
Court approves compulsory summons for Metropolitan of Moscow-linked church

On Saturday, 1 April, the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv approved the compulsory summons of Pavlo Lebid, Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), to a court hearing that will select the restrictive measure to be applied to him.

Source: UOC-MP, Suspilne

Details: The UOC-MP reported, citing Pavlo’s lawyer Mykyta Chekman, that after announcing an adjournment until Monday, the court rescheduled the court hearing while Pavlo was supposedly in hospital.

Advertisement:

"The compulsory summons was approved. The hearing will be held at 18:30," the UOC-MP said later.

In a comment to Suspilne, the lawyer said that Metropolitan Pavlo was undergoing tests in hospital. The defence believes the compulsory summons to the court hearing constitutes political pressure.

Radio Liberty later reported that Pavlo had returned to the courtroom.

Background: 

  • On 1 April, Pavlo Lebid was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 161 (infringement of the equal rights of citizens depending on their race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds), and Art. 436.2 (justification, recognition as legitimate or denial of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine or glorification of its participants).
  • The Security Service of Ukraine also published recordings of Pavlo's phone conversations and sermons.
  • Pavlo Lebid said in the courtroom that he was "against aggression" but did not mention Russia as a perpetrator.
  • The court hearing involving Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid has been postponed until Monday.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: