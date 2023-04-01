All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Court approves compulsory summons for Metropolitan of Moscow-linked church

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 18:38
Court approves compulsory summons for Metropolitan of Moscow-linked church

On Saturday, 1 April, the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv approved the compulsory summons of Pavlo Lebid, Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), to a court hearing that will select the restrictive measure to be applied to him.

Source: UOC-MP, Suspilne

Details: The UOC-MP reported, citing Pavlo’s lawyer Mykyta Chekman, that after announcing an adjournment until Monday, the court rescheduled the court hearing while Pavlo was supposedly in hospital.

"The compulsory summons was approved. The hearing will be held at 18:30," the UOC-MP said later.

In a comment to Suspilne, the lawyer said that Metropolitan Pavlo was undergoing tests in hospital. The defence believes the compulsory summons to the court hearing constitutes political pressure.

Radio Liberty later reported that Pavlo had returned to the courtroom.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • On 1 April, Pavlo Lebid was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 161 (infringement of the equal rights of citizens depending on their race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds), and Art. 436.2 (justification, recognition as legitimate or denial of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine or glorification of its participants).
  • The Security Service of Ukraine also published recordings of Pavlo's phone conversations and sermons.
  • Pavlo Lebid said in the courtroom that he was "against aggression" but did not mention Russia as a perpetrator.
  • The court hearing involving Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid has been postponed until Monday.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: