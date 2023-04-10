All Sections
Russian invaders abduct people and dismantle monuments from graves in Luhansk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 April 2023, 08:49
The Russians are continuing to abduct residents of Luhansk Oblast who are suspected of helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine – they are being taken away to an unknown destination.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Cases of violent abduction of civilians by Russian invaders keep happening.

In particular, in Starobilsk they conduct searches of the places of residence of citizens suspected of supporting Ukraine, and take people to an unknown destination – without bringing them back."

Details: The invaders also steal Ukrainian property. For example, in a kindergarten in Chmyrivka, the Russians dismantled and took away a boiler system in parts to an unknown destination.

"However, where cynicism goes off the scale is in the Popasna district. There, the invaders remove stone monuments from graves in cemeteries and take them to Kadiivka, where they re-polish the inscriptions.

Plates stolen from cemeteries are marked with the names and surnames of the dead invaders because it is more than three times cheaper than ordering a new monument," the Oblast Military Administration wrote.

