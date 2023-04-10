All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Musk won't ban Russian officials like Medvedev from tweeting about Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 12:13
Musk won't ban Russian officials like Medvedev from tweeting about Ukraine

Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk will not restrict Russian officials, including Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, who posts his "analyses" of the war with Ukraine.

Source: Radio Liberty (Svoboda)

Details: Twitter users have accused Musk of allowing Russian politicians to use the Twitter platform and post their propaganda there.

Advertisement:

In particular, they have referred to Medvedev's post that "Ukraine will disappear... because no one cares about it".

Musk has replied that people should decide for themselves and refused to restrict the accounts of Russian government agencies.

Quote from Musk: "I’m told Putin called me a war criminal for helping Ukraine, so he’s not exactly my best friend. All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves."

Background:

  • Medvedev posted on Saturday, 8 April 2023, that Ukraine would supposedly "disappear because no one cares about it". 
  • Musk has repeatedly found himself at the centre of scandals related to his statements or polls about Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • For instance, he stated that Crimea is as important to Russia as Hawaii is to the United States, which is why it seized it.
  • In October 2022, Musk offered his Twitter followers a poll, in which he stated his position on the issue of the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: