Musk won't ban Russian officials like Medvedev from tweeting about Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 12:13
Musk won't ban Russian officials like Medvedev from tweeting about Ukraine

Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk will not restrict Russian officials, including Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, who posts his "analyses" of the war with Ukraine.

Source: Radio Liberty (Svoboda)

Details: Twitter users have accused Musk of allowing Russian politicians to use the Twitter platform and post their propaganda there.

In particular, they have referred to Medvedev's post that "Ukraine will disappear... because no one cares about it".

Musk has replied that people should decide for themselves and refused to restrict the accounts of Russian government agencies.

Quote from Musk: "I’m told Putin called me a war criminal for helping Ukraine, so he’s not exactly my best friend. All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves."

Background:

  • Medvedev posted on Saturday, 8 April 2023, that Ukraine would supposedly "disappear because no one cares about it". 
  • Musk has repeatedly found himself at the centre of scandals related to his statements or polls about Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • For instance, he stated that Crimea is as important to Russia as Hawaii is to the United States, which is why it seized it.
  • In October 2022, Musk offered his Twitter followers a poll, in which he stated his position on the issue of the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

