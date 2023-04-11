All Sections
Batch of shells produced together with NATO delivered to Ukraine's military

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 April 2023, 13:05
Batch of shells produced together with NATO delivered to Ukraine's military

A batch of 125-mm and 112-mm projectiles produced together with NATO using Ukrainian technology was delivered to the Ukrainian military.

Source: Ukroboronprom [Ukrainian Defence Industry] State Concern on Telegram

Quote: "Following the shipped batch of 125-mm tank projectiles, another batch of 122-mm artillery ammunition was handed over to the troops."

 

Details: The State Concern stressed that both projectiles are produced jointly with NATO countries at foreign facilities, but using Ukrainian technology and with the involvement of Ukrainian specialists.

Background:

  • The Ukroboronprom State Concern of Ukraine [the State Defence Industry of Ukraine – ed.] reported on 6 April that it will manufacture 125-mm tank projectiles in cooperation with a Polish company, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.
  • Recently, the State Concern Ukroboronprom in close partnership with a NATO country abroad launched the production of 125-mm shells for tanks.
  • It was noted that in this way, Ukroboronprom will produce shells for tanks with two NATO member countries.

Advertisement: