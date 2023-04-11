Batch of shells produced together with NATO delivered to Ukraine's military

A batch of 125-mm and 112-mm projectiles produced together with NATO using Ukrainian technology was delivered to the Ukrainian military.

Source: Ukroboronprom [Ukrainian Defence Industry] State Concern on Telegram

Quote: "Following the shipped batch of 125-mm tank projectiles, another batch of 122-mm artillery ammunition was handed over to the troops."

Advertisement:

Details: The State Concern stressed that both projectiles are produced jointly with NATO countries at foreign facilities, but using Ukrainian technology and with the involvement of Ukrainian specialists.

Background:

The Ukroboronprom State Concern of Ukraine [the State Defence Industry of Ukraine – ed.] reported on 6 April that it will manufacture 125-mm tank projectiles in cooperation with a Polish company, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.

Recently, the State Concern Ukroboronprom in close partnership with a NATO country abroad launched the production of 125-mm shells for tanks.

It was noted that in this way, Ukroboronprom will produce shells for tanks with two NATO member countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!