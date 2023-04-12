50 members of UK special forces in Ukraine during February-March

Fifty members from UK special forces were in Ukraine in February-March of this year, according to one of the leaked Pentagon documents.

Source: The Guardian newspaper

Details: One of the documents classified as "top secret" states that special forces from several countries not formally participating in the war are operating in Ukraine.

Up to 50 members of UK special operations forces might have been in Ukraine between February and March.

The document dated 23 March reports that the biggest contingent of special forces in Ukraine was from the UK (50 persons), then Latvia (17), France (15), the US (14) and the Netherlands (1).

The document does not contain information concerning their exact whereabouts and the tasks they completed.

The UK Ministry of Defence has refused to comment on this information.

The UK’s special forces is the most secretive organisation of the UK Armed Forces. Its members carry out their operations undercover, but unlike the work of the intelligence services their activity is not subject to external parliamentary oversight.

Background:

