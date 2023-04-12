50 members of UK special forces in Ukraine during February-March
Fifty members from UK special forces were in Ukraine in February-March of this year, according to one of the leaked Pentagon documents.
Source: The Guardian newspaper
Details: One of the documents classified as "top secret" states that special forces from several countries not formally participating in the war are operating in Ukraine.
Up to 50 members of UK special operations forces might have been in Ukraine between February and March.
The document dated 23 March reports that the biggest contingent of special forces in Ukraine was from the UK (50 persons), then Latvia (17), France (15), the US (14) and the Netherlands (1).
The document does not contain information concerning their exact whereabouts and the tasks they completed.
The UK Ministry of Defence has refused to comment on this information.
The UK’s special forces is the most secretive organisation of the UK Armed Forces. Its members carry out their operations undercover, but unlike the work of the intelligence services their activity is not subject to external parliamentary oversight.
Background:
- The US Department of Defense is still assessing the scale of the leak of classified information in recent weeks, which, in particular, contained information about the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the actions of US allies.
- The US State Department claims that the incident with the leakage of secret documents from the US Department of Defense will not affect the support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.
- Earlier, the US Department of Justice started an investigation into the leaking of a huge quantity of US intelligence documents that were posted on social media during the last few weeks.
- The US presidential administration so far does not know who is responsible for the leaking of the classified military documents.
- The UK Ministry of Defence has reported a "serious level of inaccuracy" in allegedly secret US documents that were leaked online
- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stated that the US is treating the leaking of classified documents very seriously, and daily meetings dedicated to this matter are being held in the Pentagon.
