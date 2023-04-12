Ukraine's Prime Minister meets US Defense Secretary, asks for fighter jets for Ukraine

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during his visit to the United States of America.

Details: Shmyhal asked the Pentagon chief to supply F-15 and F-16 fighter jets and longer-range missiles to Ukraine in remarks at the top of their meeting at the Pentagon.

"We will win this war, but to achieve it faster and with fewer casualties, Ukraine still needs intensive military support," Shmyhal said.

Austin did not comment on the specific requests but did commit to expanding the production of military assets in the US for Ukraine.

"We will keep investing in our own defence industrial base to further ramp up production," he said.

Previously: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in the US on an official visit on 12 April, hoping to discuss a number of new agreements with its key strategic partner.

Shmyhal visited Canada on Tuesday, 11 April.

Following his visit, Canada announced additional military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine and Canada also announced the completion of negotiations on an updated Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

