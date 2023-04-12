All Sections
Ukrainian PM arrives in USA: "We count on new agreements"

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 April 2023, 16:57
Ukrainian PM arrives in USA: We count on new agreements

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has reported that he arrived with an official visit in the United States, during which he plans to discuss a number of issues important to Ukraine.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote from Shmyhal: "We are starting our work in the United States. [We need to discuss] military, financial and sanctions support, investment attraction and assistance in recovery. We will discuss all these issues with the US Secretaries of Defence, Treasury, Commerce, and Transportation, as well as the leadership of the World Bank, IMF, USAID, EIB [European Investment Bank], and others."

Details: Shmyhal has stated that Ukraine is counting on new agreements with the US. 

Background: It was reported on 11 April 2023 that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was on a working visit to Canada this week and would also visit the United States.

