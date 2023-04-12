All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian PM arrives in USA: "We count on new agreements"

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 April 2023, 16:57
Ukrainian PM arrives in USA: We count on new agreements

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has reported that he arrived with an official visit in the United States, during which he plans to discuss a number of issues important to Ukraine.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote from Shmyhal: "We are starting our work in the United States. [We need to discuss] military, financial and sanctions support, investment attraction and assistance in recovery. We will discuss all these issues with the US Secretaries of Defence, Treasury, Commerce, and Transportation, as well as the leadership of the World Bank, IMF, USAID, EIB [European Investment Bank], and others."

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal has stated that Ukraine is counting on new agreements with the US. 

Background: It was reported on 11 April 2023 that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was on a working visit to Canada this week and would also visit the United States.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: