"Leaked" US documents are a mix of true and false information – Ukrainian Defence Minister

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 21:08
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that a set of classified Pentagon documents that was allegedly leaked to the internet is a mixture of true and false information. 

Source: Sky News

Details: Speaking in Madrid, Oleksii Reznikov said that the cache of allegedly secret US military documents which have been discussed on social media and in the media contains a mixture of true and false information.

The minister also said that any information in the files that was true is no longer relevant.

Reznikov believes the leak was an information operation aimed at benefiting Russia and its allies.

Oleksii Reznikov is in the Spanish capital for a summit with his counterpart, Margarita Robles.

Background:

