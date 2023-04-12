"Leaked" US documents are a mix of true and false information – Ukrainian Defence Minister
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that a set of classified Pentagon documents that was allegedly leaked to the internet is a mixture of true and false information.
Source: Sky News
Details: Speaking in Madrid, Oleksii Reznikov said that the cache of allegedly secret US military documents which have been discussed on social media and in the media contains a mixture of true and false information.
The minister also said that any information in the files that was true is no longer relevant.
Reznikov believes the leak was an information operation aimed at benefiting Russia and its allies.
Oleksii Reznikov is in the Spanish capital for a summit with his counterpart, Margarita Robles.
I had the honor of meeting with my 🇪🇦 colleague Margarita Robles @Defensagob.
We greatly appreciate Spain's security assistance.
Ukraine is open to the formation of joint ventures in its military industrial complex. It will be a win-win for both of our countries.
🇺🇦🤝🇪🇦 pic.twitter.com/PiK9d6cJTl— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) April 12, 2023
Background:
- On 7 April, The New York Times, citing sources in the White House, reported a data leak: allegedly classified military documents detailing US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian army ahead of a planned counteroffensive appeared on Twitter and Telegram. More and more documents are appearing in the media.
- Bellingcat investigators found that the classified data was distributed on 1 and 2 March on a Discord server called WowMao, but the original source may be even earlier.
- Associated Press journalists talked to users of the Discord platform and found out that the secret documents were apparently distributed by a user with the nickname "Lucca", who may be a "child".
- The UK Defence Ministry warned of a "serious level of inaccuracy" in the allegedly leaked US classified documents relating to the war in Ukraine.
- The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leak of a huge number of US intelligence documents, and the US State Department has stated that the incident will not affect its support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.
- According to media reports, the leak of classified documents has caused a crisis in relations between the United States and its allies.
