All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Leaked" US documents are a mix of true and false information – Ukrainian Defence Minister

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 21:08
Leaked US documents are a mix of true and false information – Ukrainian Defence Minister

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that a set of classified Pentagon documents that was allegedly leaked to the internet is a mixture of true and false information. 

Source: Sky News

Details: Speaking in Madrid, Oleksii Reznikov said that the cache of allegedly secret US military documents which have been discussed on social media and in the media contains a mixture of true and false information.

The minister also said that any information in the files that was true is no longer relevant.

Reznikov believes the leak was an information operation aimed at benefiting Russia and its allies.

Oleksii Reznikov is in the Spanish capital for a summit with his counterpart, Margarita Robles.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: