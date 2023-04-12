All Sections
Leaked US intelligence documents: war in Ukraine will drag on beyond 2023

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 22:05
The documents of the US Department of Defence, allegedly leaked to the Internet, show that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is turning into a protracted conflict that will last "well beyond 2023".

Source: Reuters; European Pravda

Details: One of the documents dated 23 February 2023, titled "Battle for the Donbas Region Likely Heading for a Stalemate Throughout 2023" states that Russia is unlikely to be able to capture this part of eastern Ukraine.

"Russia's grinding campaign of attrition in the Donbas region is likely heading toward a stalemate, thwarting Moscow's goal to capture the entire region in 2023," the authors of the intelligence assessment note.

"These tactics have diminished Russian forces and munition stockpiles to a level that, barring an unforeseen recovery, can exhaust Russian units and frustrate Moscow's war aims, resulting in a protracted war beyond 2023," the document states.

The US military intelligence documents also state that both Russia and Ukraine have "moderate" combat resilience, meaning that both sides are likely to continue fighting for some time to come.

Reuters analysed more than 50 documents classified as "Secret" and "Top Secret" that first appeared on social media in March. The agency was unable to confirm their authenticity.

Background:

Advertisement: