All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Leaked US intelligence documents: war in Ukraine will drag on beyond 2023

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 22:05
Leaked US intelligence documents: war in Ukraine will drag on beyond 2023

The documents of the US Department of Defence, allegedly leaked to the Internet, show that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is turning into a protracted conflict that will last "well beyond 2023".

Source: Reuters; European Pravda

Details: One of the documents dated 23 February 2023, titled "Battle for the Donbas Region Likely Heading for a Stalemate Throughout 2023" states that Russia is unlikely to be able to capture this part of eastern Ukraine.

"Russia's grinding campaign of attrition in the Donbas region is likely heading toward a stalemate, thwarting Moscow's goal to capture the entire region in 2023," the authors of the intelligence assessment note.

"These tactics have diminished Russian forces and munition stockpiles to a level that, barring an unforeseen recovery, can exhaust Russian units and frustrate Moscow's war aims, resulting in a protracted war beyond 2023," the document states.

The US military intelligence documents also state that both Russia and Ukraine have "moderate" combat resilience, meaning that both sides are likely to continue fighting for some time to come.

Reuters analysed more than 50 documents classified as "Secret" and "Top Secret" that first appeared on social media in March. The agency was unable to confirm their authenticity.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: