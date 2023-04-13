All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


General Staff posts photos of Ukrainians learning how to break through tank obstacles on Leopard 2

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 13 April 2023, 15:07
General Staff posts photos of Ukrainians learning how to break through tank obstacles on Leopard 2

The General Staff of Ukraine posted a photo from the training of the Ukrainian military in Poland on Leopard 2 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Forsvaret joint group of instructors from the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Norway are training servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to operate Leopard 2 tanks, build tank obstacles and how to break through them as part of the Norwegian mission to train the Ukrainian military in the Republic of Poland."

Advertisement:
 
 
 
 

Background:

  • The Swedish government decided to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in preparation for the upcoming counteroffensive.
  • On 4 February, António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, stated that his country would send Leopard 2 battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he also added that a logistical operation to recover some tanks was currently undergoing with Germany.
  • On 27 March, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that the Leopard 2 tanks promised by the government in Berlin have arrived in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: