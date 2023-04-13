All Sections
General Staff posts photos of Ukrainians learning how to break through tank obstacles on Leopard 2

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 13 April 2023, 15:07
General Staff posts photos of Ukrainians learning how to break through tank obstacles on Leopard 2

The General Staff of Ukraine posted a photo from the training of the Ukrainian military in Poland on Leopard 2 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Forsvaret joint group of instructors from the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Norway are training servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to operate Leopard 2 tanks, build tank obstacles and how to break through them as part of the Norwegian mission to train the Ukrainian military in the Republic of Poland."

 
 
 
 

Background:

  • The Swedish government decided to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in preparation for the upcoming counteroffensive.
  • On 4 February, António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, stated that his country would send Leopard 2 battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he also added that a logistical operation to recover some tanks was currently undergoing with Germany.
  • On 27 March, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that the Leopard 2 tanks promised by the government in Berlin have arrived in Ukraine.

Advertisement: