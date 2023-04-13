General Staff posts photos of Ukrainians learning how to break through tank obstacles on Leopard 2

The General Staff of Ukraine posted a photo from the training of the Ukrainian military in Poland on Leopard 2 tanks.

Quote: "Forsvaret joint group of instructors from the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Norway are training servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to operate Leopard 2 tanks, build tank obstacles and how to break through them as part of the Norwegian mission to train the Ukrainian military in the Republic of Poland."

The Swedish government decided to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in preparation for the upcoming counteroffensive.

On 4 February, António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, stated that his country would send Leopard 2 battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he also added that a logistical operation to recover some tanks was currently undergoing with Germany.

On 27 March, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that the Leopard 2 tanks promised by the government in Berlin have arrived in Ukraine.

