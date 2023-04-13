Polish PM announces delivery of new batch of MiG-29s to Ukraine

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, has announced the delivery of another batch of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: РАР, citing Morawiecki during a debate organised by the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington

Quote: "We will deliver another batch [of combat aircraft. - ed.]," Morawiecki said on Thursday, referring to the MiG-29.

Advertisement:

He noted that the Polish military aviation, which includes 48 F-16 fighters, is supported by allies, including the United States, which sent another batch of F-22 fighters on rotation to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

Morawiecki recalled that deliveries of F-35 multipurpose fighters ordered by Poland are expected in the coming years.

According to Morawiecki, the Polish military no longer needs the MiG-29s.

The head of the Polish government did not specify the number of aircraft that will be included in the new batch and the terms of their delivery.

Morawiecki's statement came at a time when the government in Berlin agreed to Poland's request to deliver MiG-29 fighter jets from East Germany's stockpiles to Ukraine.

On Thursday, Poland asked to be allowed to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets, which it had previously received from Germany. The planes previously belonged to the army of the German Democratic Republic.

Background: Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country had already sent eight MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!