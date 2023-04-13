All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 13 April 2023, 23:59
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new heads of the Luhansk and Sumy Oblast State Administrations.

Source: the President’s decrees dated 12 April, posted on the president's website

Details: Artem Lysohor was appointed Head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration, while Volodymyr Artiukh now heads the Sumy Oblast State Administration.

Most of Luhansk Oblast is occupied by the Russian invaders, while Sumy Oblast is shelled by Russia on a daily basis.

Luhansk Oblast was previously headed by Serhii Haidai [until 15 March - ed.] and Sumy Oblast by Dmytro Zhyvytskyi [until 24 January - ed.].

Earlier: On 11 April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of new heads of the Luhansk and Sumy Oblast Military Administrations.

In January, President Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of the State Administrations for Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. In mid-March, he dismissed the heads of the State Administrations for Luhansk, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Reference: Artem Lysohor worked in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2015 he was made Deputy Company Commander in the Dnipro-1 Special-Purpose Patrol Police Regiment. From 2016, he served temporarily as Deputy Head of the National Police Department in Zhytomyr Oblast. He was appointed Deputy Head of the Department in the same year.

Volodymyr Artiukh devoted 37 years of his life to the army. He was the head of the Podil branch of the Ukrainian State Centre for Radio Frequencies, and later became an adviser to the Head of the Vinnitsa Oblast Military Administration, as well as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine [in 2009 - ed.].

