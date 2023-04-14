Ukraine's Armed Forces post video of street fight in Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a video of a street fight between the Ukrainian troops and the Russian occupiers in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The video shows the work of the members of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Advertisement:

Background:

As of now, according to the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, street fighting is ongoing in Bakhmut. Moreover, the occupiers are launching attacks on the Ukrainian forces in the suburbs of the city from time to time.

Bakhmut, the screenshot from the Deepstate map as of 14 April

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!