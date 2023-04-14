All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces post video of street fight in Bakhmut

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 15:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces post video of street fight in Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a video of a street fight between the Ukrainian troops and the Russian occupiers in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The video shows the work of the members of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Background: 

  • As of now, according to the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, street fighting is ongoing in Bakhmut. Moreover, the occupiers are launching attacks on the Ukrainian forces in the suburbs of the city from time to time.
Бахмут, скрін з мапи Deepstate 14 квітня
Bakhmut, the screenshot from the Deepstate map as of 14 April

