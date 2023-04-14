All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border guards of Ukraine defeat another Wagner Group unit in Bakhmut

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 18:32
Border guards of Ukraine defeat another Wagner Group unit in Bakhmut

The members of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine repelled an attack of the Wagner Group in the city of Bakhmut. The occupiers lost 14 soldiers (5 of them killed, 9 injured).

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The border guards repelled an attack of an assault brigade on the approaches to the control point.

Our defenders met the recruits from the Wagner Group with small arms and grenade launchers.

The mortar units of the border guard service also launched attacks on the positions of the occupiers. The Russians retreated."

Details: During the attack, the occupiers lost 14 fighters: 5 of them were killed, 9 were injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: