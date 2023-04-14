Border guards of Ukraine defeat another Wagner Group unit in Bakhmut

The members of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine repelled an attack of the Wagner Group in the city of Bakhmut. The occupiers lost 14 soldiers (5 of them killed, 9 injured).

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The border guards repelled an attack of an assault brigade on the approaches to the control point.

Our defenders met the recruits from the Wagner Group with small arms and grenade launchers.

The mortar units of the border guard service also launched attacks on the positions of the occupiers. The Russians retreated."

Details: During the attack, the occupiers lost 14 fighters: 5 of them were killed, 9 were injured.

