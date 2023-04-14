Zelenskyy thanks world leaders who condemn cruel video of Ukrainian soldier being executed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked world leaders who condemned the brutal murder of a Ukrainian soldier, which the occupiers bragged about.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 14 April

Quote: "I am grateful to Rishi Sunak and to all world leaders who condemned the brutal murder of our soldier, the murder that the occupiers boasted about.

The occupiers will feel what it means when the world condemns them."

Details: Zelenskyy has said he had discussed weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces with UK Prime Minister Sunak: "What we agreed [on] with Britain, what will help our active steps, completely just steps. We discussed the acceleration of delivery..."

According to the President, the more far-reaching the Ukrainian actions are, the sooner the Russian atrocities will end.

He has added that Ukrainian officials keep working on an aircraft coalition for Ukraine.

The President has held a meeting on Euro-Atlantic integration and the inevitability of combining the potentials of Ukraine and NATO.

Quote: "It is obvious that Ukraine's place is in NATO, a legal place. And we do not want the outdated illusions, which until now held back our joining the Alliance, continued taking time away from Ukraine and its partners. We are developing the appropriate steps."

Background:

On the evening of 11 April, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war was posted on social media. The footage shows a Russian soldier cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, with a knife.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has launched a pre-trial investigation into the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war (PoW). Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, stressed that the security forces would find the monsters who did it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on world leaders to react to the video in which Russian occupiers cut off the head of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

