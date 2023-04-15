Tavriia Group of Forces releases video showing Russian prisoners of war captured near Marinka

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia Group of Forces, shared several videos showing Russian prisoners of war captured near Marinka, in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "These are the orcs [a term often used to refer to Russian soldiers - ed.] captured near Marinka. Our soldiers did a great job!"

Details: Tarnavskyi shared six videos showing Russian prisoners of war. They said they had been mobilised to the Russian army. Some claim that their commanders lied to them, promising that they would be deployed in the rear, but instead deployed them to the front. One of the prisoners said that they were told they would be deployed to frontline positions for only three days, and only given enough food and water for that amount of time. Instead, they would be kept at the positions "for weeks".

Another captured Russian soldier commented on the supplies of personal protective gear and medications, saying that those things "are only starting to materialise now". Several of the Russian prisoners of war in Tarnavskyi’s videos urge other Russians to not go to war in Ukraine.

