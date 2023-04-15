All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Tavriia Group of Forces releases video showing Russian prisoners of war captured near Marinka

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 April 2023, 18:19
Tavriia Group of Forces releases video showing Russian prisoners of war captured near Marinka

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia Group of Forces, shared several videos showing Russian prisoners of war captured near Marinka, in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "These are the orcs [a term often used to refer to Russian soldiers - ed.] captured near Marinka. Our soldiers did a great job!"

Details: Tarnavskyi shared six videos showing Russian prisoners of war. They said they had been mobilised to the Russian army. Some claim that their commanders lied to them, promising that they would be deployed in the rear, but instead deployed them to the front. One of the prisoners said that they were told they would be deployed to frontline positions for only three days, and only given enough food and water for that amount of time. Instead, they would be kept at the positions "for weeks".

Another captured Russian soldier commented on the supplies of personal protective gear and medications, saying that those things "are only starting to materialise now". Several of the Russian prisoners of war in Tarnavskyi’s videos urge other Russians to not go to war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
Donetsk region
Russians try to speed up forced passportisation
Russians attack Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast: one person killed
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and other troops deploy HIMARS to strike Russian jamming station
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: