Strike on Sloviansk destroys over 50 residential buildings – Zelenskyy

On 14 April, a Russian missile strike on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast damaged more than 50 residential buildings, including more than 30 apartment blocks.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly speech on Saturday

Quote: "A rescue operation is still ongoing in Sloviansk, Donbas, following yesterday's Russian missile strike. It is reported that under the rubble of buildings, there are still bodies of the dead, unfortunately...

This terrorist strike alone damaged and destroyed over 50 residential buildings, of which more than 30 are multi-apartment buildings.

More than 20 people were injured, and as of this time, 11 have died. Among them is a very small child – a boy born in 2021."

Background:

At around 16:00 on 14 April, the Russians attacked Sloviansk, firing at least 7 missiles at the city.

At the time, it was reported that five multi-storey buildings, five private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, a household centre and 12 cars were damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk.

On Saturday, the number of the killed increased to 11 people.

