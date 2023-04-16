All Sections
Number of dead in Slovoiansk increases to 13; 2 more people possibly under rubble

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 April 2023, 17:57
The number of people killed in the attack on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast has increased to 13, and 22 more people were injured.

Source: The head office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk Oblast

Quote: "As of 16:00 on 16 April, the body of a dead woman was removed from under the rubble. So far, 153 tons of destroyed building structures have been disassembled, and the work is ongoing. Seven people's bodies were removed from the rubble at the scene, and two people were rescued.

According to information from the National Police, two more people may still be under the rubble.

A total of 35 people were injured due to shelling of Sloviansk, which took place on 14 April, including 13 people who died, 22 were injured."

Background:

  • At around 16:00 on 14 April, the Russians struck Sloviansk, firing at least seven missiles on the city.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk.
  • On Saturday, the number of the killed increased to 11 people.
  • According to Zelenskyy, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Sloviansk on 14 April, more than 50 residential buildings were damaged, of which more than 30 were apartment buildings.

