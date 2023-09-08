All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian projectile strikes private house in Donetsk Oblast: two teenagers and their parents injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 September 2023, 18:03
Russian projectile strikes private house in Donetsk Oblast: two teenagers and their parents injured
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The Russians launched an attack on the settlement of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two teenagers and their parents.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 12:20 on 8 September, the Russians launched attacks on the settlement of Pivnichne on the outskirts of the town of Toretsk. According to preliminary reports, the Russian forces attacked the settlement from artillery.

Advertisement:

A Russian projectile has struck a private house with a family inside, injuring two brothers aged 14 and 15, their 37-year old mother and 43-year old father.

The victims received qualified medical treatment.

A criminal proceeding for violating laws and customs of war has been initiated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Situation is difficult as Russians attack on several fronts – General Staff report
Russia redeploys troops to southern fronts for defence
16 people confirmed dead in Kostiantynivka, not 17, and strike not due to artillery
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: