Russian projectile strikes private house in Donetsk Oblast: two teenagers and their parents injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 September 2023, 18:03
Russian projectile strikes private house in Donetsk Oblast: two teenagers and their parents injured
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The Russians launched an attack on the settlement of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two teenagers and their parents.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 12:20 on 8 September, the Russians launched attacks on the settlement of Pivnichne on the outskirts of the town of Toretsk. According to preliminary reports, the Russian forces attacked the settlement from artillery.

A Russian projectile has struck a private house with a family inside, injuring two brothers aged 14 and 15, their 37-year old mother and 43-year old father.

The victims received qualified medical treatment.

A criminal proceeding for violating laws and customs of war has been initiated.

