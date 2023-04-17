Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter

Border guards repelled several attacks by Russian invaders in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Easter: six Russians were killed and five wounded.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS)

Quote: "Border units are conducting heavy military operations as part of the Defence Forces with the Russian occupation forces outside the fortress city of Bakhmut."

Details: On 16 April, Russia attacked a stronghold of border guards twice. The Russian invaders made the first attempt to break through after lunch. During a long battle, the State Border Service soldiers repelled the assault group.

A few hours later, Russia resumed the offensive, attracting additional infantry and increasing artillery fire. Two Russian groups of attackers tried to surround the position. Border guards exposed the intention of Russians, made a manoeuvre and engaged in a shoot-out.

The State Border Guard Service reports that short-range combat clashes continued until night, and Russians were stopped at the defence line.

Russian estimated losses amounted to 11 people: 6 killed and 5 wounded.

Background: According to the evening report of General Staff on 17 April, Bakhmut and Marinka remain in the epicentre of military operations at the front.

