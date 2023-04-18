China ready to cooperate with Russia and seek way to resolve "Ukraine crisis" – Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China is ready for a strategic partnership with Russia and cooperation with the international community to find a political solution to the "crisis in Ukraine".

Source: Ukrinform citing Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, commenting on the issue of Beijing's arguments for strengthening military ties with Moscow against the background of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "China is ready to cooperate with Russia... and promote our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era."

Advertisement:

Details: Regarding China-Russia relations, the spokesman noted that China and Russia are "committed to the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party, and are developing a new type of relationship between major countries based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation".

Regarding Ukraine, Wenbin emphasised China's "consistent and clear position", "We are firmly committed to promoting peace negotiations and will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

Background: The Chinese authorities verbally support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but are not ready to condemn the invasion of Russia and actually oppose the war. Instead, China offered its "peace plan", and its leader Xi Jinping visited Moscow, where he negotiated with Vladimir Putin to deepen the partnership between two states.

The US is warning China against transferring weapons to Russia amid the war against Ukraine.

On 19 February, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he was concerned that Beijing was considering strengthening its partnership with Moscow by providing "lethal military aid" to the Russian military. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China denied any intention to provide military aid to Russia.

On 24 March, US President Joe Biden said that China has not yet supplied weapons to Russia.

China and the US also have grievances with each other over the Taiwan issue.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!