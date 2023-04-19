All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons Ukraine's ambassador to Belarus after Lukashenko's meeting with Donetsk collaborator Pushilin

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 03:27
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons Ukraine's ambassador to Belarus after Lukashenko's meeting with Donetsk collaborator Pushilin

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has decided to summon Ihor Kyzym, Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus, for consultations following a meeting between Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR, self-proclaimed and non-recognised republic in Donetsk Oblast – ed.].

Source: Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "We consider the meeting with a representative of the Russian occupation administration, who is hiding from the Ukrainian investigation for committing serious crimes and is under Ukrainian and international sanctions, another flagrant unfriendly act on the part of the Republic of Belarus, aimed at supporting the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has decided to summon Ukraine’s Ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym for consultations."

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that they condemned the meeting between Lukashenko and Pushylin, as it is an attempt to "legitimise this representative of the Russian occupation administration in Donetsk".

In addition, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Minsk to "refrain from such destructive steps and stop supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine".

Background: On 18 April, Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with Denis Pushilin.

