Ukrainian Defenders shoot down 4 Russian tanks and 23 drones in a day

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 19 April 2023, 08:09

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 620 Russians, and destroyed 4 Russian tanks, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, 9 artillery systems and 23 operational-tactical level UAVs.

Source: data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 19 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 183,750 (+620) military personnel
  • 3,665 (+4) tanks
  • 7,110 (+12) armoured fighting vehicles 
  • 2,819 (+9) artillery systems 
  • 538 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems 
  • 285 (+0) air defence systems 
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 293 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,376 (+23) operational-tactical level UAVs 
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles 
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats
  • 5,692 (+16) vehicles and tankers 
  • 330 (+0) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Previously: On 18 April, Ukrainian forces shot down seven UAVs: six in the vicinity of the city of Zaporizhzhia, and one on the outskirts of Dnipro. On the night of 18-19 April, Russian forces deployed drones to attack Odesa Oblast, with Ukraine’s defence forces destroying 10 out of 12 Shahed kamikaze drones. An infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast was hit.

