Air Force post video of destruction of Shahed drone on night of 18 April

The Air Force of Ukraine has released footage of the air defence system shooting down a Russian target in the sky above Odesa Oblast on 19 April.

Source: Pivden (South) Air Command

Quote: "The members of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Pivden (South) Air Command are devotedly and heroically defending the sky above Ukraine.

The video shows the combat work of one of the units of the brigade at night on 18 April 2023, in Odesa Oblast."

Details: On 18 April, at night, an air defence system shot down 10 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 drones used by the Russians in the sky above Odesa Oblast.

