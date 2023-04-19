Putin told his subordinates that he had been in Kherson Oblast the day before

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had visited the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine to meet with the military and not to distract them from their deployment site for a long time.

Source: Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "You probably know that just a day ago I visited both Kherson and Luhansk oblasts. There are many issues there, and I will not return to them. The purpose of the trip was a meeting with the military, whom I did not want to distract for a long time and at great distances from the deployment sites of those units they command. The situation demands they be on the ground."

Details: The Russian dictator said that the Russians in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories have problems with the delivery of goods due to lines at checkpoints.

In particular, Putin stated that it is "impossible to pass" at the Gukovo checkpoint on the administrative border of Luhansk Oblast and Rostov Oblast, Russia.

Background:

On 18 April, Russian propaganda media reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had allegedly visited the headquarters of the Dnepr group of forces in Kherson Oblast and the Vostok [East] group in Luhansk Oblast.

The Kremlin decided to hide the fact that Putin had been in the Kherson Oblast before Easter, but Russian media discovered that the Russian dictator had been in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine before 16 April and was not far from the border with Crimea.

