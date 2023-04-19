All Sections
Putin wants children's organisation to be called "Pioneers"

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 April 2023, 22:07
Putin wants children's organisation to be called Pioneers

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not like the name "Movement of the First" for an organisation for children and young people and has suggested calling it the "Pioneers".

Source: Russian media outlets Kholod; Meduza; TASS

Details: On 19 April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova was reporting to Putin and mentioned the Movement of the First. The dictator asked her what the "first" stands for.

Quote from Putin: "Who are the first ones? They are pioneers, right?" [Golikova noted that "the old way of saying it is the same" – ed.] "As it was, so it is – there’s no getting away from that."

Details: Putin said that the term "pioneers", unlike the Komsomol [Communist Youth Union – ed.], is devoid of any ideological overtones. Therefore, the Russian president urged the deputy prime minister to consider calling the movement "Pioneers".

Golikova reminded him that the name of the movement was chosen by the delegates of the congress. But Putin continued to insist, saying that he was aware of this, but all the same, they should think about his suggestion and "consult with the children".

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • In May 2022, the Russian Communist Party held a ceremony of initiation of about 5,000 children as Pioneers in Red Square in Moscow.

  • The children took the "Pioneer oath", pledging to love the Fatherland. They promised to "always live, learn and fight for the good of the Fatherland" and to abide by the laws of the Pioneers. The event reportedly took place on the 100th anniversary of the All-Union Pioneer Organisation named after Lenin.

  • On 20 July 2022, the founding meeting of a new all-Russian movement of children and young people was held in occupied Crimea. Putin agreed to head the supervisory board of the new "pioneer" organisation. The organisation did not have a name at that point.  

Advertisement: