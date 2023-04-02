All Sections
Russian attack on Toretsk: 1 civilian injured, 3 poisoned by carbon monoxide

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 April 2023, 17:07
Russian attack on Toretsk: 1 civilian injured, 3 poisoned by carbon monoxide

Russian forces attacked the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 1–2 April. There were four civilian casualties.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "The occupiers’ projectiles hit a multi-storey building last night, damaging utilities. One person sustained injuries as a result [of the attack], and another three suffered carbon monoxide poisoning."

Previously: Russian forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 2 April, killing at least six people.

