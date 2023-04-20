All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group forcibly deported children from Bakhmut – Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 13:49
Wagner Group forcibly deported children from Bakhmut – Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office
PHOTO BY DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Members of the infamous Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) illegally deported several families with minor children from the city of Bakhmut in April. A total of three boys and one girl have been deported.

Source: Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "Prosecutors have found a video while monitoring the media and pro-Russian Telegram channels.

Advertisement:

On 16 April 2023, members of the infamous Wagner PMC, guided by their leader, illegally deported two families of local residents, including two minor children, from Bakhmut."

Details: The juvenile prosecutors of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It has also been established that on 17-18 April 2023, two more families of Bakhmut residents with minor children were taken from the city by armed Wagner Group fighters to an unknown destination.

A total of three boys and one girl have been illegally deported.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: