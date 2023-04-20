Wagner Group forcibly deported children from Bakhmut – Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office

Members of the infamous Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) illegally deported several families with minor children from the city of Bakhmut in April. A total of three boys and one girl have been deported.

Source: Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "Prosecutors have found a video while monitoring the media and pro-Russian Telegram channels.

On 16 April 2023, members of the infamous Wagner PMC, guided by their leader, illegally deported two families of local residents, including two minor children, from Bakhmut."

Details: The juvenile prosecutors of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It has also been established that on 17-18 April 2023, two more families of Bakhmut residents with minor children were taken from the city by armed Wagner Group fighters to an unknown destination.

A total of three boys and one girl have been illegally deported.

