All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill 3 civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 09:18
Russians kill 3 civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day

The Russian occupiers have killed two civilians in Kherson Oblast and one in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin reported that over the past day, Russian forces bombarded Kherson Oblast 63 times, firing a total of 247 projectiles from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft.

Russian soldiers fired on the city of Kherson 4 times. The Russian military targeted residential areas in the oblast’s settlements.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed (the death of one of them was reported earlier), and 3 were wounded.

Kyrylenko reports that Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast fired on Novoukrainka from Grad MLRS (multiple launch rocket system), used artillery in Bohoiavlenka and fired incendiary ammunition in Prechystivka.

Bombardment of the old town of Avdiivka was observed on the Donetsk front.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Horlivka front, one person was killed in the Chasiv Yar hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.). Two high-rise buildings and eight private houses were destroyed in Bakhmut. Two more houses were damaged in the Toretsk hromada. Kostiantynivka was hit by S-300 missiles, resulting in damage to an unfinished building.

On the Lysychansk front, one person was wounded in the settlement of Zarichne in the Lyman hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
Donetsk region
Ukraine's Security Service exposes Russian-linked "official" who fled to Kyiv as internally displaced person
Intense battles continue in Bakhmut, city is holding out – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
Zelenskyy arrives at frontline in Avdiivka
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: