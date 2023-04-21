All Sections
Russians kill 3 civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 09:18
The Russian occupiers have killed two civilians in Kherson Oblast and one in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin reported that over the past day, Russian forces bombarded Kherson Oblast 63 times, firing a total of 247 projectiles from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft.

Russian soldiers fired on the city of Kherson 4 times. The Russian military targeted residential areas in the oblast’s settlements.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed (the death of one of them was reported earlier), and 3 were wounded.

Kyrylenko reports that Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast fired on Novoukrainka from Grad MLRS (multiple launch rocket system), used artillery in Bohoiavlenka and fired incendiary ammunition in Prechystivka.

Bombardment of the old town of Avdiivka was observed on the Donetsk front.

On the Horlivka front, one person was killed in the Chasiv Yar hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.). Two high-rise buildings and eight private houses were destroyed in Bakhmut. Two more houses were damaged in the Toretsk hromada. Kostiantynivka was hit by S-300 missiles, resulting in damage to an unfinished building.

On the Lysychansk front, one person was wounded in the settlement of Zarichne in the Lyman hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

